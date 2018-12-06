Home News India Weather forecast for Dec 7: As winter approaches, Delhi grapples with cold waves, toxic air

Weather forecast for Dec 7: As winter approaches, Delhi grapples with cold waves, toxic air

New Delhi, Dec 6: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, and Chennai on December 7.

Bengaluru:

As per Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, scattered light to moderate rains are expected over Kerala and South Interior Karnataka.

Delhi:

The inhabitants of capital territory, Delhi generally experiences first wintery feel in the month of December, wherein both maximums and minimums dip. Delhi-NCR has been witnessing dry weather since last three weeks. As per Skymet Weather, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the northern range of hills December 8 onward. However, due to this system, northwestern plains including Delhi will not be affected. All in all between December 9-11, sky can become partly cloudy but there will be no rains.

Chennai:

Due to the active easterly wave, the entire state of Tamil Nadu has been receiving good rains since the last two to three days. As predicted by Skymet Weather, scattered rains to commence over north coastal districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai around December 14 and will increase between December 15 and 16. However, we have to wait and see the excepted location of heavy spells over the state.

Hyderabad:

After experiencing a prolonged dry spell for almost one month, the state of Telangana received light rain showers on December 4 and 5, especially over the southern districts of the state. As per Skymet weather, isolated rainfall activity expected over few parts of South Telangana. Otherwise mainly dry weather conditions will continue with partly cloudy to cloudy sky.