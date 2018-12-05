  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 5: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, and Chennai on December 6.

    Weather forecast for Dec 6: Light rains likely in Hyderabad in next 24 to 48 hours

    Bengaluru:

    As per Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, scattered light rains were observed over North coastal Andhra Pradesh, South Interior Karnataka and Coastal Karnataka.

    Delhi:

    Delhi NCR woke up to the coldest morning of the season on Wednesday. With this, weather expert said winters to finally start gripping the national capital. According to Skymet Weather, the minimums may drop further but any significant drop in temperatures is ruled out for the coming 3-4 days.

    Chennai:

    After remaining dry for almost 10 days, as predicted by Skymet Weather, during the last 24 hours, fairly widespread light to moderate rain and thundershower activities occurred over Tamil Nadu and coastal parts of South Andhra Pradesh.

    Hyderabad:

    The weather over Hyderabad has been dry for the last many days. However, light rains made an appearance over the city and nearby areas during the last 24 hours. As per Skymet weather, isolated light rains are expected over Telangana, particularly over the southern districts of the state during the next 24 to 48 hours.

    Wednesday, December 5, 2018, 17:58 [IST]
