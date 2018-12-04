  • search

Weather forecast for Dec 5: Chennai rains to continue for another 48 hours

    New Delhi, Dec 4: During the next 24 hours, light to moderate with one or two heavy spells may occur over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining parts of Tamil Nadu. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, and Chennai on December 5.

    Weather forecast for Dec 5: Chennai rains to continue for another 48 hours

    Bengaluru:

    At present, North Interior Karnataka is largely rain deficient by 66%. Whereas, South Interior Karnataka is marginally better with 40% rain deficiency. As per Skymet Weather,scattered rains to occur over coastal and southern parts of Karnataka during the next 48 hours. Parts of North Interior Karnataka may also receive few spells of rain between December 5 and 6.

    Delhi:

    Delhi witnessed the coldest morning of the season today with the minimum temperature plunging to 8 degrees Celsius. The weather department also predicted mainly clear skies with the possibility of partly cloudy skies towards the afternoon or evening. There is a likelihood of mist or shallow fog in the morning on Wednesday.

    Chennai:

    After remaining dry for almost 10 days, as predicted by Skymet Weather, during the last 24 hours, fairly widespread rain and thundershower activities were observed over Chennai and its nearby areas. As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours also, moderate rains with heavy showers in isolated pockets are expected to continue over Chennai and its adjoining areas.

    Hyderabad:

    In wake of Cyclone Gaja and a well-marked low-pressure area, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh received few good spells of rain in the month of November. As per Skymet weather, there is a formation of a confluence zone over Telangana, which may give light rain at few places over southern districts of Telangana on December 5 and 6. Districts like Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy, Nalgonda along with Hyderabad may receive light rains.

