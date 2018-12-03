  • search

Weather forecast for Dec 4: Good rains in offing for Chennai in next 24 to 48 hours

    New Delhi, Dec 3: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, and Chennai on December 4.

    Bengaluru:

    The city of Bengaluru has been witnessing dry weather from the past few days. 3. As per Skymet Weather, During the next 24 hours, scattered light rains with one or two moderate spells are possible over Rayalaseema, interior Tamil Nadu and South interior Karnataka.

    Delhi:

    Since past few days, both day and night temperatures over Delhi-NCR are above normal. As per Skymet weather, pollution level will remain in 'very poor' to 'poor' category for the coming 24 hours. Thereafter, there can be a marginal improvement as the wind speed of north-westerlies is expected to increase.

    Chennai:

    Most places in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are witnessing dry weather conditions since the last many days. In fact, during the last 24 hours also similar weather pattern was observed. As per Skymet weather, Chennai may also receive few good spells of rain during the next 24 to 48 hours. Furthermore, after December 5, isolated patchy on and off rainfall activity is expected to continue over Chennai.

    Hyderabad:

    As per Skymet weather, scattered light to moderate rains with one or two heavy spells may occur over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Coastal Tamil Nadu. In Andhra Pradesh, places such as Chittoor, Prakasam and Cuddappah may also receive light to moderate rain during the next 48 hours. So, these on and of rains are expected to continue till December 6. Thereafter rains will decrease, and southern coastal parts may continue with isolated light rains.

    Story first published: Monday, December 3, 2018, 15:38 [IST]
