    Weather Forecast for Dec 31: Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra to witness light rains

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 30: Here is the weather forecast for New Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Andhra Pradesh, Srinagar on Dec 31.

    Representational Image

    Chennai

    A feeble cyclonic circulation lies over Central Bay of Bengal. Therefore, isolated places of coastal Tamil Nadu may receive light rain. A trough is also running from Southeast Arabian Sea to East central Arabian Sea. Due to which, light rain will occur over parts of Kerala and South Coastal Karnataka.

    Srinagar

    The feeble Western Disturbance moving across northern parts of Jammu and Kashmir, may give light rain and snow over isolated places over the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Due to the prevalence of northwesterly winds, cold wave conditions will prevail in pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Moreover, these places will also observe moderate to dense fog, according to Skymet.

    New Delhi

    Cold wave conditions will occur over New Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. The seasonal cyclonic circulation persists over South Bangladesh and South Assam region.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 30, 2018, 23:06 [IST]
