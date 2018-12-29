  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Weather Forecast for Dec 30: Light rains, snow likely in Jammu and Kashmir

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 29: Here is the weather forecast for Jammu and Kahmir, Bengaluru, Bhopal,Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and North Eastern states on December 30.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Srinagar

    The Western Disturbance now lies over central parts of Jammu and Kashmir. This system is likely to give isolated moderate spells of rain/snow over Jammu and Kashmir, The weatherman has predicted light rain or snowfall at isolated places in the valley and Ladakh region on Sunday and at scattered places across the state next week.

    Bengaluru

    No significant weather system is prevailing, and a trough has moved away from Kerala heading towards West. Lakshadweep Islands are expected to receive light to moderate thundershower activities. Light scattered rain is likely over South Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu with isolated spells over South Andhra Pradesh coast, according to Skymet.

    Bhopal

    The Cold Wave conditions have already developed over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha region which is likely to intensify further. Light to moderate fog may occur over in parts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Whereas, haze and mist can be seen over rest parts of Central India.

    Read more about:

    weather forecast jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Saturday, December 29, 2018, 23:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 29, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue