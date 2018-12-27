Weather forecast for Dec 28: Cold wave to intensify in Delhi; Light rains likely in Andhra

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 27: Here is the weather forecast for Delhi, Bengaluru,Chennai , Kerala Andhra on December 28.

New Delhi

Delhi and its adjoining areas are under the grip of cold wave conditions since the past one week. In fact, few areas of Delhi-NCR are even experiencing severe cold wave conditions. Since the last eight consecutive days, the minimum temperatures over Delhi are being recorded below 5 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's air quality was on the brink of turning severe again with unfavourable meteorological conditions like low wind speed preventing dispersion of pollutants on Thursday.

The data showed the overall air quality index (AQI) at the 'very poor' level of 395, while the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) showed an AQI of 372, which too falls in the 'very poor' category.

Mumbai

As cold winds from north are blowing over most parts of Central India, we expect cold wave conditions to cover some more parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. However, in wake of the trough passing across South Chhattisgarh, isolated light rain may occur over that region.

Bengaluru, Kerala

A trough is extending from the eastern parts to Kerala across Andhra Pradesh and South Interior Karnataka.

Therefore, we expect isolated light rain over Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala. Weather of North Interior Karnataka and Telangana will remain mainly dry, according to Skymet.