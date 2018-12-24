Weather forecast for Dec 25: Delhi stares at bleak Christmas

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 24: Here is the weather forecast for Delhi, Mumbai and Srinagar on December 25.

New Delhi

Pollution levels in New Delhi have hit their worst this year in the past two days - earning a "severe" to "emergency" rating and indicating conditions that can spark a public health crisis. Christmas Day in the capital is also forecast to be bleak, according to the reports.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed the air quality index, which measures the concentration of poisonous particulate matter, was an average of 449 on Monday, only slightly better than the 450 on Sunday.

Mumbai

There has been absolutely no change in the weather over Mumbai and dry weather is still continuing over entire city. Moreover, since December 15, Mumbai has been witnessing below normal minimums. However, during the last 48 hours, minimums have increased by three degrees.

Winds have changed their direction and at present, warm and humid winds from southeast directions are blowing over the city. These winds will continue to grip the city for the next 24 hours. Thereafter, December 26 onwards, wind pattern will change and once again and minimums will start showing a drop by 1℃-2C, according to Skymet.

Srinagar

At minus 6.8 degrees Celsius Srinagar recorded the coldest December night on Monday after over a decade, as a severe cold wave swept through the Kashmir Valley and the Ladakh region, Met said.The present cold wave in Jammu and Kashmir was likely to continue for another five days till Saturday, as no change was expected.

Jammu city recorded 5.3, Katra 4.8, Batote minus 1.4, Bannihal minus 3 and Bhaderwah minus 2.1 degrees Celsius.