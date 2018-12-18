Weather forecast for Dec 19: Cyclone Phethai weakens; winter chills to continue in Delhi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 18: The Cyclonic Storm Phethai made landfall over Andhra Coast, between Kakinada and Narsapur. Along with this, squally winds to the tune of 70 kmph to 90 kmph have been blowing all along the coast. Heavy to very heavy rains along with few spells of extremely heavy rains can be expected over parts of Andhra Pradesh during the next 12 hours. Here is the weather forecast for Bhubaneswar, Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata on December 19.

Bhubaneswar:

As per Skymet Weather, Cyclone Phethai after weakening into a well marked low pressure area today morning has shown further weakening and become a low pressure area now. The system is currently over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha. Due to the cloud mass and divergence field moving towards Northeast, the system likely to weaken further. Rains however, will continue over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 24 hours and decrease significantly thereafter.

Delhi:

The month of December for national capital territory has been generally dry barring just two days, i.e. December 12 and 13 when rainfall recorded was just 1.4 mm. As per weathermen at Skymet, minimums can further drop in coming days and will hover around four to five degrees (+/-). Near Christmas, the minimums can come to double digit. As of now, days are pleasantly warm and comfortable with chill in the air during late evening, night and early morning.

Chennai:

Cyclone Phethai is likely to miss Chennai in Tamil Nadi as it has started moving towards Odisha, a weather forecast by Skymey Weather suggested. Chennai is likely to experience moderate rainfall in some places, said the weather forecast but chances of heavy rains in the Tamil Nadu capital are bleak. However, the city is likely to experience a drop in temperature well below 30 degree Celsius due to the squally winds caused by Cyclone Phethai. As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, Light rains are expected over North Tamil Nadu, northeastern states and Bihar.

Kolkata:

Post monsoon season, rainfall is generally on a poorer side for the state of West Bengal. Cyclone Phethai which has crossed the coast of Andhra Pradesh and has made a landfall between Kakinada and Narsapur has also given light to moderate rains over the state of West Bengal. As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, moderate rainfall activity with few heavy spells is expected over parts of Gangetic West Bengal and northeastern states.