Weather forecast for Dec 17: Cyclone 'Phethai' to make landfall in Andhra; heavy rains in TN

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 16: The Cyclonic Storm Phethai over Southwest Bay of Bengal continues to sustain its strength while moving in a north-northwest direction. The Cyclone phethai may make landfall around Andhra Pradesh on Monday night and turn northeastward due to upper-level strong easterly winds.

Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai on December 17.

Bengaluru:



As per Skymet Weather, Light to moderate rain and thundershower activities with moderate wind speed may occur over parts of Vidarbha, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and parts of Northeast India.

Delhi:



After much delay, the winters have already arrived over the plains of the northern part of India. According to Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, shallow to moderate fog may form over east and northeast states as well as over northwestern plains of the country.

Chennai:



With system nearing, heavy to very heavy rains are likely to commence along the East Coast soon now. Heavy to very heavy rains likely along the Coastal Andhra Pradesh for the next two days, while moderate to heavy showers are likely over North Coastal Tamil Nadu. As per Skymet weather, in the presence of this system, the sky conditions will remain cloudy to overcast over Tamil Nadu.

Moreover, moderate to strong surface wind will continue to blow over the state for the next 24-36 hours.

Further, coastal areas of Tamil Nadu such as Chennai, Tiruvannamalai, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Vellore, Ariyalur and Puducherry as well as Perambur will experience rains and thundershowers. However, interior parts of Tamil Nadu will witness mainly dry weather with isolated rains over one or two places.

Hyderabad:



With Cyclone Phethai nearing, Andhra Pradesh is gearing up for heavy to very heavy rains for the next two days. It might also intensify into a severe cyclonic storm but that would be for the very short duration. And it is most likely to hit the coast as a tropical storm only.

As per Skymet weather, Andhra Pradesh and Chennai coast may receive heavy to moderate rains along with very heavy rains over isolated places.