Weather forecast for Dec 15: Chennai to see moderate rains as Cyclone 'Phethai' winds towards AP

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 14: The depression over the Bay of Bengal continues to move northwestward at 18 km/h. It is expected to intensify on Friday and turn into a Cyclonic Storm while still over the sea by Saturday. Heavy rain is forecast for southern India from Saturday over Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The Cyclone phethai may make landfall around Andhra Pradesh on Monday night and turn northeastward due to upper-level strong easterly winds. It will then weaken over eastern India.

Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai on December 15.

Bengaluru:

The rainy spells have vacated and mostly dry weather conditions are now prevailing in India's Silicon Valley. As per Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, scattered rains are expected over Telangana, Northern parts of Karnataka and many places of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Delhi:

Delhi has been battling prolonged dry spell for over a month now, resulting in warm winters and high pollution levels. According to Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, dense fog is expected at isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh. Air quality will continue to be poor in many parts of India. In Delhi, especially, air quality will be at 'hazardous' or 'unhealthy' levels on Monday with a PM 2.5 index of 150 or more.

Chennai:

After remaining in hiding for long, good Chennai rains are all set to make a comeback. All thanks to a Deep-Depression that has formed over Southwest Bay of Bengal. As per Skymet weather, Chennai may receive few moderate spells of rain and thundershower between December 15 and 16. Extremely heavy rains are not expected over the city which would cause traffic jams and flash flooding. By December 18, weather conditions will improve as the weather systems will move further northwestwards and weaken gradually.

Hyderabad:

Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast in southern India from Saturday to Monday. Eastern India will also see heavy rain and windy conditions from Sunday to Tuesday. Rain and snow are likely in northeast India from Monday to Wednesday. As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, Isolated rains can be seen over coastal Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.