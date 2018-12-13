Home News India Weather forecast for Dec 14: Chennai, Andhra brace for heavy rains as 'depression' forms in Bay

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 13: A cyclone is forming over Bay of Bengal, the weather office said in a bulletin issued this morning. Satellite images show that a depression has formed over Bay of Bengal. The depression, which is predicted to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm (with winds of up to 120 kmph), is is centered near Latitude 6.5°N and Longitude 88.7°E about 1170 km southeast of Chennai and 1350 km south/southeast of Machilipatnam. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai on December 14.

Bengaluru:

The rainy spells have vacated entire South Peninsula and mostly dry weather conditions are now prevailing over Tamil Nadu, Karnataka. As per Skymet Weather, during next 24 hours, rains to commence over Coastal Tamil Nadu and adjoining Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Rains would pick up pace by December 15 and some heavy to very heavy rains across the coastline, particularly over Chennai and Puducherry.

Delhi:

Delhi has been battling prolonged dry spell for over a month now, resulting in warm winters and high pollution levels. According to Skymet Weather, pollution in the national capital is expected to improve further.

Chennai:

As expected, the low pressure area in Bay of Bengal has now intensified into a well-marked low pressure area and is now seen over Central Bay of Bengal. As per Skymet weather, the system is likely to reach near the coast around December 14 and by December 15, some heavy rains is expected all along the Tamil Nadu coast, particularly northern parts along with southern coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh. Chennai and Puducherry would also see heavy rains during this time. The famous three-digit rainfall is also likely during this time over Chennai.

Hyderabad:

Most of the weather systems which form in Bay of Bengal usually travel in northwest direction and effect the state of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. As per Skymet weather, the depression which has formed over south and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal will gradually intensify into a deep-depression. Also, there are fair chances of this weather system to further intensify into a cyclone which will be named as 'Phethai'. However, intensity of rains will be more over southern districts as compared to the northern and interior parts of Andhra Pradesh.