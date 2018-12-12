Home News India Weather forecast for Dec 13: Chennai, Andhra gear up for heavy rains

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 12: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai on December 13.

Bengaluru:

The rainy spells have vacated entire South Peninsula and mostly dry weather conditions are now prevailing over Tamil Nadu, Karnataka. As per Skymet Weather, during next 24 hours, isolated light rains are likely over Jharkhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Vidarbha and Marathwada, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and Nagaland. And Light rain is expected over Coastal Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Delhi:

Delhi has been battling prolonged dry spell for over a month now, resulting in warm winters and high pollution levels. According to Skymet Weather, shallow to moderate fog can be seen over Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCR, with few pockets recording thick fog in some pockets. Both the maximum and minimum temperatures would witness marginal decrease across these regions.

Chennai:

As expected, the low pressure area in Bay of Bengal has now intensified into a well-marked low pressure area and is now seen over Central Bay of Bengal. As per Skymet weather, the system is likely to reach near the coast around December 14 and by December 15, some heavy rains is expected all along the Tamil Nadu coast, particularly northern parts along with southern coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh. Chennai and Puducherry would also see heavy rains during this time. The famous three-digit rainfall is also likely during this time over Chennai.

Hyderabad:

As per Skymet weather, Rains are likely to peak on December 15 and 16 and heavy to very heavy rains are expected over Chennai along with Puducherry, North Coastal Tamil Nadu and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh.