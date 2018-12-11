Home News India Weather forecast for Dec 12: Heavy rains likely in Chennai this weekend

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 11: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai on December 12.

Bengaluru:

The rainy spells have vacated entire South Peninsula and mostly dry weather conditions are now prevailing over Tamil Nadu, Karnataka. As per Skymet Weather, during nexr 24 hours, Light to moderate rain is expected over Punjab, Haryana, parts of Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, parts of Telangana and Vidarbha.

Delhi:

Delhi has been battling prolonged dry spell for over a month now, resulting in warm winters and high pollution levels. According to Skymet Weather, intensity of rains would be light and would also be patchy in nature. Thus, these showers would not be able to wash away the pollutants from the atmosphere. Until and unless, there are heavy and continuous rains, we would not see any improvement in the pollution status.

Chennai:

December seems to be promising one for Chennai. So far, Northeast Monsoon has not been up to the mark, resulting in some grave rainfall deficiency for the season. In fact, the city has not seen fanous three-digit rainfall till now. November, which is the rainiest for the city, also went by silently. As per Skymet Weather, by December 14, rains would also start making appearance along the Coastal Tamil Nadu and adjoining Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Hyderabad:

At present, residents of Andhra Pradesh are battling dry weather conditions in the absence of any significant rains. However, rains are once again making their way to the coastal state. As per Skymet weather, only scattered rains are likely on December 17, while isolated showers are expected on December 18 over most the districts of the state. However, intensity of these rains will continue to be high over South Andhra Pradesh.