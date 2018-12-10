Home News India Weather forecast for Dec 11: Rain likely in Delhi; no relief from pollution

New Delhi, Dec 10: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai on December 11.

Bengaluru:

The rainy spells have vacated entire South Peninsula and mostly dry weather conditions are now prevailing over Tamil Nadu, Karnataka , Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. As per Skymet Weather, during nexr 24 hours, Light rains are likely over some places of Southeast Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Telangana, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, North interior Karnataka, Kutch region as well as over parts of Odisha and Jharkhand.

Delhi:

Delhi has been battling prolonged dry spell for over a month now, resulting in warm winters and high pollution levels. According to Skymet Weather, intensity of rains would be light and would also be patchy in nature. Thus, these showers would not be able to wash away the pollutants from the atmosphere. Until and unless, there are heavy and continuous rains, and no improvement in the pollution status.

Chennai:

Chennai rains have been disappointing this year and the city is battling high rainfall deficiency this Northeast Monsoon season. After remaining dry for last few days, rains are likely to make a comeback soon. As per Skymet Weather, scattered rains to commence over Coastal Tamil Nadu including Chennai around December 14.

Hyderabad:

Weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that isolated rains may occur over the state of Telangana on December 9 and 10. As per Skymet weather, during next 24 hours, scattered rain and thundershower are likely over Punjab, parts of Haryana, North Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh.