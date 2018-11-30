Weather forecast for Dec 1: Less fog likely this winter season

New Delhi, Nov 30: December is the month when central parts of the country starts experiencing winter like conditions. The widespread snow over the hills penetrates cold waves in the plains which further travels and covers central parts of the country. However, this season the wintry chill has been missing and so does the fog. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram on December 1.

Bengaluru:

The city of Bengaluru has received three spells of rain in the month of November, one was between November 1 and 3, another on 14 and 15 and thereafter the third one on November 21 and 23. As per Skymet Weather, some isolated light rains may occur over parts Bengaluru during the next 24 hours. Another spell of light rain is possible between December 4 and 5.

Delhi:

In 2017, thick to dense fog had started making appearance right from the first week of November across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and North Rajasthan. As per Skymetweather, marginal improvement in coming 24 hours due to the continuation of persistent north-westerlies. However, no significant improvement in pollution levels until next weekend. Levels will continue to remain in 'very poor' to 'poor' category and can touch 'severe' zone at isolated places.

Chennai:

Since the beginning of November good rains continued over most parts of Tamil Nadu, including its capital city Chennai. As per Skymet weather, light rains to continue over Tamil Nadu till today. Thereafter, the weather conditions will go dry. However, another spell of rain is expected around November 4 and 5.

Thiruvananthapuram:

At present, Kerala is the best performing state in terms of rain after Jammu and Kashmir. In fact, currently, it is rain deficient by only 2%. As per Skymet weather, scattered rains to continue over south Kerala for another 24 hours. Thereafter, intensity will go down and rain will be light and over isolated places.