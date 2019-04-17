Weather forecast for Bengaluru: Pre-Monsoon rains to continue for the next 3 days

New Delhi, Apr 16: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal, Puducherry and Uttarakhand on April 17 as the month of April lies in the summer season, heat is on peak over most parts of the country.

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru is known for its pleasant weather conditions round the year. However, April and the month of May till now has been the hottest for the state capital. The residents of Bengaluru witnessed a sudden change of weather on Wednesday evening after hailstorm accompanied with strong winds hit the city. Though the rains brought some respite from sweltering heat, normal life was disrupted at many parts of the city. Along with Bengaluru, places like Mysore and Hassan too would witness rain and thundershowers. However, as per Skymet weather, the precipitation will be a sight from today till April 20. These light to moderate activities would be of short duration and will be seen either during late afternoon or evening hours.

Delhi:

As predicted by Skymet Weather, another spell of rain and thundershowers have started lashing many parts of Delhi and adjoining areas of Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram. On April 15, temperatures over Delhi, had touched the 40-degree mark, while April 16 saw widespread dust-storm, thundershower and rains lashing the region. As per Skymet weather, due to this, weather during night became extremely pleasant in Delhi after long wherein the minimums dropped by four to five degrees.

Kolkata

Its going to be a rainy week ahead for the trio states of West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar as East India would continue to receive Pre-Monsoon rains for the next 72 hours. These rains will be mostly light to moderate in intensity which would cover many places. While its going to rain continuously over West Bengal and Jharkhand; Bihar will receive rains for the next 24 hours only.

Chennai:

The southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala are the two main contributors in terms of rain during the pre-Monsoon season. But both these states are largely rain deficient till now. Tamil Nadu is deficient by 89% and Kerala by 71%. As per Skymet weather, in the coming three to four days, we expect scattered Pre-Monsoon rain and thundershower activities accompanied with strong winds over parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.