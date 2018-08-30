Weather forecast for Aug 31: Delhi rains to reduce for the next two days

New Delhi, Aug 30: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai for August 30.

Bengaluru:

The cyber city of India witnessed sunny weather. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, due to normal Monsoon conditions, light to moderate rains are expected over Uttarakhand, Vidarbha, Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka, rest of Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Northeast India and West Bengal. Meanwhile, the humidity will be around 80 per cent.

Delhi:

Delhi witnessed two back to back rainy days that resulted in making the weather conditions of the national capital pleasant. In fact, the rains were pouring over the city since Wednesday morning that continued with occasional breaks until the late evening hours in parts. As per Skymet weather, the weather would become almost dry for the next two days, however, isolated spot rains cannot be ruled out. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 35 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 66 per cent.

Hyderabad:

As per Skymet weather, Light to moderate rains are expected over Uttarakhand, Vidarbha, Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka, rest of Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Northeast India and West Bengal. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 72 per cent.

Mumbai:

Mumbai rains are mainly due to the offshore trough that extends along the West Coast, however this month it remained inactive. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, Since last two days, as of now, we expect, light to moderate rains to continue over Konkan for another 24 hours, thereafter, the intensity of rains would reduce. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity around 81 per cent.