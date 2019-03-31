Weather forecast for Arpil 01: With mercury rising, heatwave likely to intensify in Delhi soon

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 31: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai on Arpil 1.

Bengaluru:

A Cyclonic Circulation is currently persisting over Telangana. An upper air Trough is extending from this system up to Kerala across Karnataka. As per Skymet weather, light rain and thundershowers with strong winds will occur at isolated places of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh , East Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, Kerala, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Bengaluru will remain dry with temperatures being on the higher side even at night, settling at around 36 degrees Celsius. Sky will be clear, and remain mostly sunny.

Delhi:

Delhi, in the last few days has been sweltering. The day temperatures have shot up, creating some records. As per Skymet weather, due to the approach of Western Disturbance the temperatures have already increased significantly in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh. Short spell of rain and thunderstorm activities have already been forecast by Skymet over some places in Delhi-NCR during late afternoon hours or evening. Some relief for Delhiites will be seen tomorrow morning onward as strong surface winds are expected to blow over the region. This will help in pulling down the temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad:

The weather of Hyderabad is likely to be quite hot with rains being very far away. The temperatures will range between 38 degrees and 36 degrees making it difficult for the IPL players. Today, two games will be played out of which the first one will be between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium at 4:00 PM.

Mumbai:

With mainly clear sky, this is the period when sun is heating most parts of Maharashtra, Telangana and South Madhya Pradesh region. In fact, in the absence of any significant weather system, temperatures especially the maximums are rising continuously over parts of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Talking about our financial capital, Mumbai, due to the prevalence of northwesterly winds, day temperatures of the city will settle between 29˚C and 31˚C. April 3 onwards, once again winds will change direction and temperatures will increase.