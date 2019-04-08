Weather forecast for April 9: Rajasthan to witness dust storm, thundershowers

New Delhi, Apr 08: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Rajasthan and Mumbai on April 9.

Bengaluru:

A north-south trough is extending from Vidarbha to Comorin region across North Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Bengaluru witnessed a sudden change in the weather. Isolated thunderstorms were observed in some part of the city. However, tomorrow the garden city would witness remain dry with temperatures being on the higher side even at night, settling at around 33 degrees Celsius. Sky will be clear, and humidity will be on the lesser side.

Delhi:

Pre-Monsoon activities have commenced over most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, North Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh. As per Skymet weather, due to the combined effect of all these weather systems, on and off Pre-Monsoon activities are expected over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, North Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh during the coming one week. Further, in the coming days, maximum temperatures over the National Capital Region will continue to rise and may once again come under heat wave like condition soon.

Rajasthan:

In the last 24 hours, violent dust storm activities occurred over many parts of Rajasthan especially over Jhunjhunu and its nearby areas. As per Skymet weather, isolated dust storm and thunderstorm activities to occur over parts of North/Northeast Rajasthan. In fact, similar weather activities are likely to occur in parts of Rajasthan during the coming days week, as the successive Western Disturbances affecting the hills of North India will continue to induce cyclonic circulations/trough over parts of Rajasthan.

Mumbai:

Since the last 48 hours, mainly dry weather with clear sky conditions have been prevailing over parts of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. As per Skymet weather, At present, an upper air trough is extending across extreme northern parts of Madhya Pradesh, which is also behaving as an induced trough. Due to this system, short spell of dust storm and thundershowers with effect some places over the northern districts of Madhya Pradesh.