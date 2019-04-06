Weather forecast for April 7: High humidity, temperature likely to make Delhi sweat it out

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 06: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bihar and Jharkhand on April 7.

Bengaluru:

A trough extending from Jharkhand up to interior Karnataka across Telangana was behind these weather activities in the region. The garden city has been witnessing dry weather. However, no significant weather activity is expected. Bengaluru will remain dry with temperatures being on the higher side even at night, settling at around 36 degrees Celsius. Sky will be clear, and humidity will be on the lesser side. Meanwhile, Bengalureans may not get respite from the heat anytime soon, as the temperatures will persist this week.

Delhi:

Delhi, in the last few days has been sweltering. The day temperatures have shot up, creating some records. Isolated rain is likely over Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, air quality will be poor or very poor over the country especially around major cities like Delhi.

Bihar and Jharkhand:

Light rainfall activity was being observed in Bihar and eastern parts of Jharkhand like Jamshedpur, Bokaro and Dhanbad till yesterday. As per Skymet weather, the weather activity will continue for another 48 hours (Till April 8), reducing in intensity thereafter. Some places in the region are expected to observe squalls and lightning during this period.

Kolkata:

A trough is seen extending from Northwest India up to North Bay of Bengal across Jharkhand and West Bengal. As per Skymet weather, in the coming 24-48 hours, these pre-Monsoon activities would now be seen over North and South Bengal like Siliguri, Darjeeling, Contai, Digha and Canning. To begin with, rainfall will be light, picking up pace after 24 hours.

Chennai:

As per Skymet weather, isolated rain and thundershower activity can be recorded in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh coast, Karnataka, extreme south of Tamil Nadu and some places of Kerala. Day to remain hot and humid over most of the south peninsular parts. Weather wise, temperatures during the match will be between 29 and 31 degrees Celsius. Rainfall activity will remain far away.

Hyderabad:

Hyderabad is observing light rainfall activity but these rains will subside. Temperatures will settle between 29 and 31 degrees, due to present rains, humidity will persist which means there will remain some discomfort for the IPL players and spectators who is all set to entertain the fans with games through the weekend. As per Skymet weather, the weather in Telangana to clear up as the trough will move away or slightly oscillate to the eastern side. The weather in Telangana will become dry by tomorrow and the temperatures will once again start rising. Rain over Coastal Andhra Pradesh however will continue till tomorrow.