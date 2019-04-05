  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Weather forecast for April 6: Delhi-NCR to witness a raging dust storm

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 05: April and May are core pre-Monsoon months for India wherein pre Monsoon activity picks up gradually, and affects all parts of country barring Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, extreme West Madhya Pradesh. Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai on Arpil 06.

    Weather forecast for April 6: Delhi-NCR to witness a raging dust storm
    Representational Image

    Bengaluru:

    As per Skymet weather, during next 24 hours, a trough is extending from the western parts of Vidarbha to Coastal Karnataka across Marathwada. However, Bengaluru will remain dry with temperatures being on the higher side even at night, settling at around 34 degrees Celsius. Sky will be clear, and remain mostly sunny.

    Weather forecast for April 5: Chances of moderate rains in Bengaluru this weekend

    Delhi:

    Parts of Delhi and NCR are expected to witness dust-storm and thunderstorm activities accompanied with rain today in the evening hours. As reiterated by Skymet Weather, this would be mark the beginning of pre-Monsoon season over Delhi-NCR in true sense. These activities will not be widespread and only some pockets of the national capital and adjoining areas of Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad would be affected.

    Kolkata:

    As predicted by Skymet Weather, pre-Monsoon rain and thundershowers are all set to lash parts of East India. The state capital of Kolkata is also gearing up for a good spell of rain today. As per Skymet weather, these showers are likely to bring relief from hot and sultry weather but that would marginal relief only. Next day would again start with bright sun. However, evenings can be pleasant.

    Mumbai:

    Many parts of Maharashtra are reeling under heatwave conditions. Places like Akola, Amravati, Buldana in Vidarbha along with Ahmednagar in North Madhya Maharashtra are under the grip of heatwave. As per Skymet weather, a trough and the confluence zone which were persisting over East Madhya Pradesh to Karnataka across Vidarbha and Marathwada would gradually move away eastward leading to dry weather conditions over Maharashtra after 24 hours.

    Stay up to date with our election coverage here

    More WEATHER FORECAST News

    Loksabha Election 2019 Prediction

    Read more about:

    weather forecast delhi ncr dust storm

    Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2019, 18:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue