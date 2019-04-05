Weather forecast for April 6: Delhi-NCR to witness a raging dust storm

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 05: April and May are core pre-Monsoon months for India wherein pre Monsoon activity picks up gradually, and affects all parts of country barring Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, extreme West Madhya Pradesh. Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai on Arpil 06.

Bengaluru:

As per Skymet weather, during next 24 hours, a trough is extending from the western parts of Vidarbha to Coastal Karnataka across Marathwada. However, Bengaluru will remain dry with temperatures being on the higher side even at night, settling at around 34 degrees Celsius. Sky will be clear, and remain mostly sunny.

Delhi:

Parts of Delhi and NCR are expected to witness dust-storm and thunderstorm activities accompanied with rain today in the evening hours. As reiterated by Skymet Weather, this would be mark the beginning of pre-Monsoon season over Delhi-NCR in true sense. These activities will not be widespread and only some pockets of the national capital and adjoining areas of Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad would be affected.

Kolkata:

As predicted by Skymet Weather, pre-Monsoon rain and thundershowers are all set to lash parts of East India. The state capital of Kolkata is also gearing up for a good spell of rain today. As per Skymet weather, these showers are likely to bring relief from hot and sultry weather but that would marginal relief only. Next day would again start with bright sun. However, evenings can be pleasant.

Mumbai:

Many parts of Maharashtra are reeling under heatwave conditions. Places like Akola, Amravati, Buldana in Vidarbha along with Ahmednagar in North Madhya Maharashtra are under the grip of heatwave. As per Skymet weather, a trough and the confluence zone which were persisting over East Madhya Pradesh to Karnataka across Vidarbha and Marathwada would gradually move away eastward leading to dry weather conditions over Maharashtra after 24 hours.