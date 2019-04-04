Weather forecast for April 5: Chances of moderate rains in Bengaluru this weekend

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Apr 04: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata and Hyderabad on April 05.

Bengaluru:

The maximum temperature in Bengaluru is likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius and the minimum could be around 20 degrees on April 5. A moderate could cover is likely during some parts of the day, but for the most part of the day, the sky will remain clear. Isolated rains are expected in the coming weekend.

Delhi:

The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to hover around 42 degrees Celsius and the minimum could be around 26 degrees on April 5. Hazy sun and very hot breeze are likely during the course of the day. As per Skymet weather, on April 5 and 6, thunderstorm and dust storm activity accompanied with patchy rains expected in parts of Delhi and adjoining Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad.

Kolkata:

The maximum temperature in Kolkata is likely to hover around 37 degrees Celsius and the minimum could be around 25 degrees on April 5. The day will alternate between sun and clouds. There are remote chances of thunderstorms with hail also. During the last 48 hours, thunderstorm and thundershower activities were witnessed over Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Malda, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, Supaul, Bhagalpur and Purnia.

Hyderabad:

The maximum temperature in Hyderabad is likely to hover around 38 degrees Celsius and the minimum could be around 22 degrees on April 5. A hazy sun is expected throughout the day. The air quality may dip. Since the past few days, a trough is extending from Karnataka up to Tamil Nadu across Kerala due to which the areas of Karnataka and Kerala are witnessing thunderclouds towards afternoon or late evening with strong spells and squally winds.