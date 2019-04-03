Weather forecast for April 4: Delhi-NCR to witness dust storm, thundershower in next 24 hours

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 03: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata and Hyderabad on Arpil 04.

Bengaluru:

A trough is running from Vidarbha to South Tamil Nadu across Karnataka and Kerala. As per Skymet weather, during next 24 hours, isolated rains will continue over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Marathwada, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. However, Bengaluru will remain dry with temperatures being on the higher side even at night, settling at around 34 degrees Celsius. Sky will be clear, and remain mostly sunny.

Weather forecast for April 03: Rain likely to hit Odisha, AP

Delhi:

Dry weather conditions are persisting in Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad for the last couple of days. On Saturday, dust storm activity along with light thundershower was observed in few parts of the National Capital Region. As per Skymet weather, on April 5 and 6, thunderstorm and dust storm activity accompanied with patchy rains expected in parts of Delhi and adjoining Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad.

Kolkata:

During the last 24 hours, thunderstorm and thundershower activities were witnessed over Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Malda, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, Supaul, Bhagalpur and Purnia. As per Skymet weather, isolated activities will be observed in South Bengal districts like North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Howrah, Hugli, Bardhaman, Murshidabad and Nadia. The activity is expected to stay for next 48 hours and is likely to intensify around April 6 and 7.

Hyderabad:

Since the past few days, a trough is extending from Karnataka up to Tamil Nadu across Kerala due to which the areas of Karnataka and Kerala are witnessing thunderclouds towards afternoon or late evening with strong spells and squally winds. As per Skymet weather, places like Kalaburgi, Kurnool, Hanamkonda, Hyderabad, Ramagundam, Anantapur and Tirupathi have been recording temperatures of 40°C. This trend is expected to continue in the region for next couple of days. North Telangana, North Karnataka and Rayalaseema would continue to witness heatwave like conditions while other parts of the states will continue to witness above normal temperatures.