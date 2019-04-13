Weather forecast for April 14: After brief rain, scorching back in Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Apr 13: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on April 14.

Delhi:

The maximum temperature in Delhi on April 14 is likely to be around 40 degrees Celsius while the minimum could be around 26 degrees. During the day, it could be scorching hot with air quality may remain hazardous. During the night, it could be hazy, warm and air quality would remain poor. Delhiites woke up to pleasant weather, with light rains and thundershowers making an appearance early on Friday morning.

Bengaluru:

The maximum temperature in Bengaluru on April 14 is likely to be around 36 degrees Celsius while the minimum could be around 21 degrees. The day is going to be warm and hazy. The air quality could be a problem for sensitive groups.

Chennai:

The maximum temperature in Chennai on April 14 is likely to be around 37 degrees Celsius while the minimum could be around 27 degrees. The day would be warm and there can be a little could cover during some parts of the day. Overall the weather would remain sultry.

Mumbai:

The maximum temperature in Delhi on April 14 is likely to be around 35 degrees Celsius while the minimum could be around 28 degrees. Hazy sunshine is likely to prevail throughout the day. Some respite can be expected with the breeze. A breeze at around 15 kms/hour is expected from North-North West direction which may even reach upto 28 kms/hour.