    Weather forecast for April 13: Delhi rains to continue in next 24 hours

    New Delhi, Apr 12: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi,, Kashmir, Himachal, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh on April 13.

    Weather forecast for April 13:

    Bengaluru:
    Another North-South Trough is extending from East Madhya Pradesh to South Interior Karnataka across Vidarbha. The city witnessed clear sky with sunny weather. 

    Delhi:
    Delhiites woke up to a pleasant weather, with light rains and thundershowers making an appearance early Friday morning. With spike in temperatures and availability of moisture in atmosphere led to the development of convective clouds over Delhi-NCR. As per Skymet weather, due to which weather conditions remain favourable for another spell of light rain or thundershowers or dust storm on Friday evening.

    Kashmir, Himachal
    Like rest parts of the country, hilly states of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh have been witnessing above normal temperatures. According to Skymet Weather, a fresh Western Disturbance is marked over Jammu and Kashmir. In wake of this, light rains with few moderate spells are likely over the Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh during the next 48 hours.

    Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh
    Southern districts of Chhattisgarh as well as parts of East Madhya Pradesh are set to receive rain and thundershower activities associated with isolated dust storm during next 48 hours. As per Skymet weather,  that Central India is gearing up for Pre-Monsoon activities for another 24 to 48 hours. Isolated activities are a possibility in Vidarbha as well.

    Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2019, 19:47 [IST]
