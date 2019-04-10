Weather forecast for April 11: Pre Monsoon rain to continue in Bengaluru for next two days

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 10: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata and Hyderabad on April 11.

Bengaluru:

For the last many days, parts of Karnataka, particularly North Interior Karnataka region has been receiving rain and thundershower activities. On April 9, South Interior Karnataka, particularly Bengaluru and Mysore have witnessed good rains.

As per Skymet weather, along with this, moisture incursion is taking place from Bay of Bengal as well as Arabian Sea over many parts of Karnataka. Thus, intermittent rain and thundershower activities would continue over interior parts of Karnataka during the next two days. These activities being the pre-Monsoon one's, therefore they will be active either during later part of the day or by evening along with strong surface winds.

Delhi:

The first pre-Monsoon activity was seen in Delhi and neighboring areas of Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad on March 30. According to Skymet Weather, Presence of all these weather systems would lead to conducive weather conditions for rains accompanied with dust storm and thunderstorm in Delhi and NCR on April 10 and 11. These weather activities will be prevalent during late afternoon or evening hours.

Kolkata:

The entire state of West Bengal including Kolkata have been receiving good rain and thundershower activities for the last couple of days. A cyclonic circulation that was initially persisting over South Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal forced rains into the region. As per Skymet weather, after two days, scattered rain and thundershower activities with reduced intensity will continue over many parts of West Bengal including Kolkata till April 12.

Hyderabad:

Telangana has been receiving on and off rains accompanied with thundershower activities since a few days now. The reason- a trough which was extending from eastern parts of Bihar to South Interior Karnataka across Telangana. As per Skymet weather, These activities are expected to continue until tomorrow. Thereafter, the trough will shift towards Coastal Andhra Pradesh leading to a few spells of rain over this region. The weather of Telangana would have become dry after 24 hours.