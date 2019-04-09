Weather forecast for April 10: After isolated showers, Bengaluru rains to visit again in next 24 hrs

New Delhi, Apr 09: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata and Bhopal on April 10.

Bengaluru:

Pre-Monsoon season commenced with a bang for Bengaluru as the city recorded moderate rainfall on Monday. In span of 24 hours from 8:30 am on Monday, Bangalore recorded 8 mm of rainfall. This rainy spell had also broken month long dry spell. As per Skymet weather, These weather activities could be attributed to a north-south trough running from Chhattisgarh to Karnataka. With the trough persisting, some more rains and thundershowers can be expected today as well. As per the weathermen, conditions would remain favourable for some more showers during the next 24 hours as well. Since these are pre-Monsoon showers, the intensity would be varying from time to time and activity would be patchy in nature.

Delhi:

The first pre-Monsoon activity was seen in Delhi and neighboring areas of Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad on March 30. According to Skymet Weather, Presence of all these weather systems would lead to conducive weather conditions for rains accompanied with dust storm and thunderstorm in Delhi and NCR on April 10 and 11. These weather activities will be prevalent during late afternoon or evening hours.

Kolkata:

Pre-Monsoon rains and thundershowers or what is famously known as 'Kalbaisakhi' or Nor'Westers have been lashing parts of West Bengal for over a week now. Rains of varying intensity, along with thundershowers, thunderstorm and lightning strikes were witnessed by almost all parts of the state including state capital of Kolkata. As per Skymet weather, after two days, activates are likely to take a break but as the temperatures increase they would pave way for pre-Monsoon rains or thunderstorms. Days would be warm and humid but evening would be fairly pleasant during these days.

Bhopal:

The state of Madhya Pradesh has been seeing dry weather conditions for quite some time now. However, now, a rainy spell is all set to approach the state. As per Skymet weather, scattered rain and thundershower activities with isolated dust storm over western and northern parts of Madhya Pradesh on April 10. Gradually, other parts of the state, i.e. South and Central Madhya Pradesh will also see some rains on April 11.