Weather forecast for April 03: Rain likely to hit Odisha, AP

New Delhi, Apr 02: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh on Arpil 03.

Bengaluru:

The residents of Bengaluru witnessed a sudden change of weather on Tuesday evening after a cloudy weather were observed due to a trough which is seen extending from eastern parts of Jharkhand and adjoining North Odisha up to South-coastal Andhra Pradesh. However, Bengaluru will remain dry with temperatures being on the higher side even at night, settling at around 35 degrees Celsius. Sky will be clear, and remain mostly sunny.

Delhi:

Beginning with North, no significant weather system is seen over the regions. Delhi has been seeing significant rise in temperatures since a few days now. However, the month of March has been the coldest for the city in last 21 years. As per Skymet weather, day and night temperatures would rise over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Also, heatwave conditions might develop over Barmer, Jaisalmer and Jalore.

Kolkata:

In the last 24 hours from 08:30 am on Monday, scattered light rain and thundershower activities occurred over Jharkhand. Meanwhile, Bihar and West Bengal remained almost dry with few spells of light rain in the northern districts of West Bengal. As per Skymet weather, on April 6 and 7, once again we expect scattered light to moderate rain and thundershower activities over many parts of West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand.

Odisha and Andhra Pradesh:

Intermittent light rainfall activity is being forecast for parts of Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh, during the next two to three days. The reason for these rains can be the trough which is seen extending from eastern parts of Jharkhand and adjoining North Odisha up to South-coastal Andhra Pradesh. As per Skymet weather, Rains are expected to pick up pace around April 5 over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha as well as parts of Telangana. The intensity will be more over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Coastal Odisha during this time. Telangana will only receive isolated rain whereas the weather in Tamil Nadu will remain almost dry.