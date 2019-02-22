Weather forecast for February 23: Dry weather to continue in Delhi until 48 hours

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 21: Let us have a look at weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand on February 23.

Bengaluru:

A trough is seen extending from Comorin area to North Interior Karnataka across Interior Tamil Nadu and South Interior Karnataka. As per Google weather, no possibility of clouds throughtout the day which would pave way for good visibility. The maximums here would be touching the 33°C mark. The minimums will be somewhere between 16°C.

Delhi:

After witnessing scattered rains for three consecutive days, Delhi had witnessed dry weather on February 21. As predicted by Skymet Weather, recent rains and flow of northwesterly winds have majorly improved the level of pollution in the last 24 hours. As a result, pollution has been upgraded to 'moderate and satisfactory' level over most places. Some clouds may appear on February 25, with some possibility of isolated thundershower and rain during the late night or early morning hours of February 26.

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand:

Heavy snowfall has occurred over the states of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the last 24 hours. As per Skymet weather, another Western Disturbance is expected to reach Jammu and Kashmir by February 25. In wake of this system, scattered rains and snow will commence over Jammu and Kashmir February 25 onward. Gradually, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will also start receiving light to moderate rain and snowfall.

Kolkata:

The city of Kolkata has been witnessing dry weather conditions for the past few days now. As per Skymet weather, rains are all set to make an appearance over Kolkata on February 24 and will continue until February 27. Rains will be isolated in nature on February 24. Reason for these rains will be attributed to the likely formation of a Confluence Zone.