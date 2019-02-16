Weather forecast for February 17: Delhi likely to be foggy and cloudy

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Feb 16: Let us now have a look at weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand on February 17.

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru is likely to remain sunny on Saturday (February 17). The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum could be around 19 degrees. There is no likelyhood of any clouds during the day, however, during the night there can be slight cloud cover. Humidity is likely to around 49%.

Delhi:

Delhi's maximum temperature on Saturday (Feb 17) is likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius and the minimum would be around 11 degrees. The mornings are likely to be a little cloudy and foggy. Evening will be partly cloudy. Air Quality would remain unhealthy. Humidity will be around 70%. According to Skymet Weather, the pollution levels would be going up and settling somewhere between poor to very poor in the coming 24-48 hours.

Mumbai:

Mumbai's would receive a hazy sunshine on Saturday (Feb 17). The maximum temperature would be around 30 degrees Celsius and minimum would be around 23 degrees. Humidity would be around 42%.

[Weather forecast for February 16: Sunny weather likely in Delhi, Bengaluru]

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand:

Light to moderate rain with few heavy spells of snow is being observed in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. However, the intensity will start reducing by the night of February 15. As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, scattered light rain and snow will be seen over Jammu and Kashmir. Light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells is a possibility over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.