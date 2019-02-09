Weather forecast for February 10: Light rains likely to continue in Bengaluru

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 09: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai on February 10.

Bengaluru:

The garden city Bengaluru witnessed light rains on February 9. These rains can be attributed to the inflow of moderate winds from the Bay of Bengal. As per Skymet weather, during next 24 hours, scattered rain and thundershower will continue over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala.

Delhi:

With the moving of the Western Disturbance, rains have completely vacated the plains of Northwest India. As per Skymet weather, northwesterly cool winds are prevailing over the entire region. Thus, dry weather is expected during next 48 hours over the plains. Meanwhile, sky will remain mainly sunny with shallow fog and mist which might be observed during early morning hours. Along with this, pollution will remain intact in the 'moderate' category for next 24 hours. Thereafter, a marginal increase in the level of pollution is expected.

Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh:

While Delhi was observing a The hills are bearing the brunt of extreme weather conditions back at North India. Since last many days it's been continuously snowing in the Himalayas, in very short gaps. The recent snow and rainy spell was from February 4 to 8. As predicted by Skymet weather, Isolated rain and snow may occur over a few parts of Jammu & Kashmir on February 10. Another feeble Western Disturbance is expected to give light rain and isolated snow between February 10 and 11.

Mumbai:

The city of Mumbai recorded lowest minimum of the season at 11℃ today morning. In fact, such significant dip in minimums has been witnessed after a gap of almost seven years. As per Skymet Weather, high speed cold winds from north have been responsible for this drop in the temperatures. Further no change in the wind pattern for the next 48 hours. Thus, days would continue to be comfortable and nights would be cool.