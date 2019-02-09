  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Weather forecast for February 10: Light rains likely to continue in Bengaluru

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 09: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai on February 10.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Bengaluru:

    The garden city Bengaluru witnessed light rains on February 9. These rains can be attributed to the inflow of moderate winds from the Bay of Bengal. As per Skymet weather, during next 24 hours, scattered rain and thundershower will continue over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala.

    Delhi:

    With the moving of the Western Disturbance, rains have completely vacated the plains of Northwest India. As per Skymet weather, northwesterly cool winds are prevailing over the entire region. Thus, dry weather is expected during next 48 hours over the plains. Meanwhile, sky will remain mainly sunny with shallow fog and mist which might be observed during early morning hours. Along with this, pollution will remain intact in the 'moderate' category for next 24 hours. Thereafter, a marginal increase in the level of pollution is expected.

    [Weather forecast for Feb 9: Light rains likely in Bengaluru, dry weather in Chennai]

    Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh:

    While Delhi was observing a The hills are bearing the brunt of extreme weather conditions back at North India. Since last many days it's been continuously snowing in the Himalayas, in very short gaps. The recent snow and rainy spell was from February 4 to 8. As predicted by Skymet weather, Isolated rain and snow may occur over a few parts of Jammu & Kashmir on February 10. Another feeble Western Disturbance is expected to give light rain and isolated snow between February 10 and 11.

    Mumbai:

    The city of Mumbai recorded lowest minimum of the season at 11℃ today morning. In fact, such significant dip in minimums has been witnessed after a gap of almost seven years. As per Skymet Weather, high speed cold winds from north have been responsible for this drop in the temperatures. Further no change in the wind pattern for the next 48 hours. Thus, days would continue to be comfortable and nights would be cool.

    Read more about:

    weather weather forecast

    Story first published: Saturday, February 9, 2019, 22:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue