Weather forecast for Feb 9: Light rains likely in Bengaluru, dry weather in Chennai

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 08: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Chennai on February 9.

Bengaluru:

Several parts in Karnataka have been witnessing light rainfall activity. These rains can be attributed to the inflow of moderate winds from the Bay of Bengal. Moreover, a trough was extending from equatorial Indian Ocean to Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, the garden city Bengaluru has been witnessing cloudy to sunny weather on February 8. As per Skymet weather, isolated light rains and thundershowers are likely over Telangana, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala during the next 24 hours. Thereafter weather will become dry.

Delhi:

Several parts of Delhi and NCR area observed light to moderate rains. Moreover, instances of fairly widespread hailstorm were also reported. As predicted by Google weather, during the next 24 hours, sunny weather is expected on February 9. Along with this, during the upcoming two to three days, Delhi's fog and pollution levels will remain mostly on the lower side.

Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh:

While Delhi was observing a rare event of hailstorm activity in the last 24 hours, which made it look nothing less than a winter wonderland, the hills of North India have seen heavy snowfall activity during this time. As predicted by Skymet weather, this system has moved away eastwards, however, the remnants of this system will continue to give scattered rain and snow activities over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand for the next 24 hours. Another feeble Western Disturbance is expected to give light rain and isolated snow between February 10 and 11.

Chennai:

Weather of some parts in the southern parts of the country had been slightly rainy with isolated rainfall activity being witnessed over South Tamil Nadu during the last two to three days. As per Skymet weather, not much weather activity is likely over Tamil Nadu, Karnataka. However, isolated light rains and thundershowers are likely over Telangana, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala during the next 24 hours. Thereafter weather will become dry.