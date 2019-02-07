Weather forecast for Feb 8: Rains likely to continue in Delhi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 07: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata and Punjab on February 8.

Bengaluru:

The garden city Bengaluru has been witnessing cloudy to sunny weather. The minimum temperature recorded on was 17 degrees Celsius. As per Skymet weather, with the trough extending from East Uttar Pradesh up till Telangana and a confluence zone is seen over Karnataka. Thus, isolated rain and thundershower activities are possible over Telangana and interior parts of Karnataka. Weather of Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai would be dry.

Delhi:

The capital city of the country, Delhi has been witnessing on and off rains. In the last 24 hours, wind speed has increased with drizzle being observed at several places. As predicted by Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, , another spell of rain is expected during the late afternoon or evening hours of February 7. Due to these ongoing rains, maximums over Delhi-NCR region are also expected to drop.

Kolkata:

The present Western Disturbance which is intense in nature, is affecting the Western Himalayas and its induced Cyclonic Circulation is over North Rajasthan and adjoining Punjab and Haryana. As per Skymet weather, as the rains are expected to remain limited to parts of Central and Northern districts of West Bengal, any significant weather activity over the state capital Kolkata is not expected. However, isolated light rains may occur over the city on February 9, but these will not have any significant impact on the day to day life of the people.

Punjab:

Light to moderate rain have been observed over the state of Punjab during the last 24 hours. These rains can be attributed to the active Western Disturbance over northern parts of Jammu adn Kashmir. As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours. heavy rains and thundershowers at isolated places over Punjab and its adjoining areas.