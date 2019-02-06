Weather forecast for Feb 7: More rains to bring some respite from fog to Delhiites

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 06: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Jammu Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand on February 7.

Bengaluru:

The garden city got a slight respite from severe cold on Wednesday with the mercury at 30 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature recorded on was 18 degrees Celsius. With the trough extending from equatorial Indian Ocean to Sri Lanka, sunny weather have been observed with gusty winds at scattered places over Bengaluru. As predicted by Google weather, Bengaluru will see partly cloudy weather in the next 24 hours.

Delhi:

The capital city of the country, Delhi witnessed rainy weather during the early morning hours along with a few thundershower activities. The reason for these rains has been attributed to the active Western Disturbance which is over Jammu and Kashmir, which has also induced a cyclonic circulation over western parts of Rajasthan. As predicted by Skymet weather, on and off rains are likely to continue on February 7 as well. By February 8, weather will start to clear up as the weather system.

Jammu Kashmir, Himachal, Uttarakhand:

It's been raining and snowing in the hilly states of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh since last 24 hours. The state of Uttarakhand didn't receive any rains yesterday, however, today morning onward it has been raining here as well. According to weathermen, this activity will continue and be on its peak on Feb 7. On the same day, some places like that of Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur might see some hailstorm activities as well.

Kolkata:

The present Western Disturbance which is intense in nature, is affecting the Western Himalayas and its induced Cyclonic Circulation is over North Rajasthan and adjoining Punjab and Haryana. As per Skymet weather, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Cooch Behar in West Bengal would receive heavy to very heavy rains. Light to moderate rains would be a sight over Malda, Murshidabad, Berhampore, Howrah, Kolkata and Midnapore in West Bengal.