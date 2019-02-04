Weather forecast for Feb 5: Dense fog likely in Delhi-NCR

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 04: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Jammu and Punjab on February 5.

Bengaluru:

With a Trough extending from Maldives to East Central Arabian sea off Karnataka coast, partly cloudy weather have been observed with gusty winds at scattered places over Bengaluru. As predicted by Google weather, Bengaluru will be the one seeing sunny weather in the next 24 hours with a humidity of 45 per cent.

Delhi:

Dense to very dense fog finally engulfed Delhi and adjoining areas of Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad on Monday morning i.e. February 4. This is for the first time in the season that entire national capital region has witnessed very dense fog. As predicted by Skymet weather, dfog was expected to make an appearance two days back but failed to do. This was on account of moderate northwesterly winds, which did not let the formation of fog. In the next 24 hours, similar conditions of dense fog will stay Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning

Jammu:

By looking at the current weather condition, it seems like the Western Himalayas are once again geared up for heavy rain and snowfall activities. In fact, light activities have already begun and isolated places of Western Himalayas have been experiencing light rain and snow since the last 24 hours. As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, Weather will remain almost dry. However, isolated rains are expected over Jammu & Kashmir as well as Himachal Pradesh.

Punjab:

On Monday morning, dense to very dense fog was observed over many parts of Northwest India including the states of Punjab and Haryana. In fact, visibility in Delhi, Agra and Chandigarh was reported nil. As per Skymet weather, February 5 onward, light rains are expected to commence over the northern plains. In fact, during that time, weather will clear up and by February 6 morning, improved visibility will be seen over all the places of Northwest India.