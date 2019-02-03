Weather forecast for Feb 4: Moderate to dense fog likely in Delhi-NCR; Chennai to remain dry

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 03: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai and Hyderabad on February 4.

Bengaluru:

With the trough of low lies over central parts of South Bay of Bengal and adjoining parts of equatorial Indian Ocean, sunny weather have been observed with gusty winds at scattered places over Bengaluru. As predicted by Google weather, Bengaluru will be the one seeing sunny weather in the next 24 hours.

Delhi:

The capital city of the country, Delhi and its adjoining regions of Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad have been observing moderate to dense fog with low clouds since the last 24 to 48 hours. As predicted by Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, similar weather conditions expected to prevail over Delhi-NCR region. However, due to rise in temperatures during the day and approaching of another Western Disturbance, the fog layer is likely to weaken slowly.

Lucknow:

The last 24 hours have been observing a dense layer of fog over the entire state of Uttar Pradesh. According to weathermen, due to prevalence of northwesterly winds, we expect these foggy conditions to continue for another 24 hours. In wake of all these activities, a slight rise in temperature pattern is also expected. However, the dry weather will remain intact until February 5 over entire region.

Chennai:

Dry and warm weather with partly cloudy sky conditions is prevailing over the entire state of Tamil Nadu, in the absence of any significant weather system. In fact, the nights are experiencing pleasant and comfortable weather. As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, light rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Chennai city will observe dry weather with partly cloudy sky. However, on February 4, southern parts in the city's suburbs region may experience spell of light rain in pockets.