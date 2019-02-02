Weather forecast for Feb 3: Light rains likely in Chennai

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 02: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai and Hyderabad on February 3.

Bengaluru:

With a Cyclonic Circulation is over Coastal Maharashtra and adjoining Arabian Sea, cloudy weather have been observed with gusty winds at scattered places over Bengaluru. As predicted by Google weather, Bengaluru will be the one seeing partly cloudy or sunny weather in the next 24 hours.

Delhi:

Almost 13 trains coming to Delhi got delayed on Saturday as thick blanket of fog engulfed the national capital territory and its adjoining states. The chilly winds have already started bringing down the minimums over Delhi and adjoining areas. Light winds, drop in temperatures and availability of humidity in the atmosphere lead to the formation of fog. As predicted by Skymet weather, cold Day conditions might develop in parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and adjoining area. Due to these winds, night temperatures are going to drop over entire northwestern plains of the country including capital region, Delhi and NCR.

Hyderabad:

According to weathermen, warm and moist winds from Bay of Bengal are blowing over the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. These systems are expected to weaken and move in east directions. In the next 24 hours, Rain and thundershower activity are likely at isolated places of extreme East Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, coastal parts of Tamil Nadu and few pockets of Kerala.

Chennai:

As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, rain and thundershower activity are likely at isolated places of extreme East Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, coastal parts of Tamil Nadu and few pockets of Kerala. Meanwhile, Dense fog is also likely in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand with chances of ground frost conditions.