Weather forecast for Feb 2: Hills in North India likely to witness rain

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Feb 1: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on February 2.

Delhi:

The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius while the minimum could be around 9 degrees on February 2. The air quality would continue to remain poor and unhealthy. The winters in Delhi and NCR knocked the doors little late, somewhere around second half of December. Thus, it is predicted that the month of February might also witness rains and Cold Wave conditions, which means February would be facing similar weather conditions as it has been in January, but could be slightly warmer.

Bengaluru:

The weather in Bengaluru is pleasant these days and same might continue on February 2. The maximum temperature on on February 2 is likely to hover around 29 degrees Celsius and the minimum could be around 15 degrees. The day would most likely be sunny.

Chennai:

The weather in Chennai on February 2 would be mostly sunny and clear. The maximum temperature in Chennai is likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius while the minimum could be around 22 degrees on February 2.

Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand:

Minimum temperatures across North India have witnessed an increase yesterday after being on a drop for a long time. The reason for this increase in temperature can be attributed to the abatement of wind chill factor which has been persisting due to cold winds coming from the Himalayas. Sky has now become cloudy over many parts. As per Skymet weather, hilly states of North India will continue to see heavy rains and snowfall.