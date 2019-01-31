  • search
    Weather forecast for Feb 1: Rainy days ahead for Delhi, air quality to deteriorate further

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 31: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Jaipur, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on February 1.

    Weather forecast for Feb 1: Rainy days ahead for Delhi

    Bengaluru:
    The residents of Bengaluru witnessed sunny weather on January 31. The reason for this weather can be attributed to the presence of a Cyclonic Circulation over Southeast Arabian sea off Karnataka and Kerala coast. However, as per Skymetweather, during the next 24 hours, cloudy weather is expected over the city.

    Delhi:
    2019 made a thumping start in Delhi , with January being coldest since 2011. The average minimum temperatures recorded for the month this year stands at 6.89°C. The winters in Delhi and NCR knocked the doors little late, somehwere around second half of December. Thus, it is predicted that the month of February might also witness rains and Cold Wave conditions, which means February would be facing similar weather conditions as it has been in January. As per Skymet Weather, there is a possibility that in the first week of February, from February 4-6, 2019, rains can drench the national territory Delhi and its neighboring states. Thus, Cold Day conditions can be witnessed then.

    Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand:

    Minimum temperatures across North India have witnessed an increase yesterday after being on a drop for a long time. The reason for this increase in temperature can be attributed to the abatement of wind chill factor which has been persisting due to cold winds coming from the Himalayas. Sky has now become cloudy over many parts. As per Skymet weather, hilly states of North India will continue to see heavy rains and snowfall.

    Jaipur:
    A fresh Western Disturbance has induced a Cyclonic Circulation over West Rajasthan and adjoining areas. Isolated rains may also be seen in the eastern districts. Minimum temperatures have seen an increase during the last 24 hours in both the states of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 15:54 [IST]
