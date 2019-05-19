Weather forecast: Dry weather in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru to witness pre-monsoon rains

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 19: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai on May 20.

Bengaluru:

The northern parts of Karnataka including of places like Bidar, Gulbarga, Vijayapur, Yadgir, Raichur and Bagalkot have been witnessing dry and hot weather conditions with clear sky from the last couple of days. Maximum temperatures of most places in this area are settling between 38 and 42 degrees Celsius. As per Skymet weather, These weather activities occurred over South Interior Karnataka due to the presence of a cyclonic circulation over North Interior Karnataka and a trough extending from this circulation up to Comorin across parts of South Karnataka and Interior Tamil Nadu. Due to the persistence of these weather systems, similar weather conditions will prevail over parts of Karnataka during the next two to three days as well. Bengaluru city will witness warm and humid weather with short spell of light rain and thundershower activities during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, rains will decrease, and weather conditions will become humid over the city.

Delhi:

The northwestern plains of the country such as Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and North Rajasthan have experienced dry and warm weather during the last 24 hours. The major reason for ongoing weather conditions over these states can be attributed to the presence of an active Western Disturbance. As per Skymet weather agency, dry and warm weather to continue over these parts until May 21. Moreover, with the clear sky conditions and presence of dry and warm north-westerlies, the temperature would undergo a major change.

Weather forecast: More rains likely in Delhi-NCR; Heatwave alert in Odisha

Mumbai:

Since the last many days, dry and hot weather with mainly clear sky conditions have been prevailing over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha region. As per Skymet weather, Maharashtra will observe a slight relief from the ongoing dry weather around May 24. This is because an upper air Trough is expected to developed along the Konkan coast around May 22. In wake of this system, clouding will increase over South Coastal Maharashtra and spell of light rain and thundershowers may begin over the state May 24 onwards.

Chennai:

Due to accumulation of moisture from Bay of Bengal, isolated places of Tamil Nadu received short spell of light to moderate rain and thundershower activities. At present, an upper air trough is extending from Karnataka to Comorin region across interior parts of Tamil Nadu in the lower levels. Therefore, warm and moist winds will be affecting over the state. As per Skymet weather, in the next 24 hours, sky condition in Chennai will be partly cloudy. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37 and 29 deg Celsius respectively.