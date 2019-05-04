Weather forecast: Dry weather ahead for Odisha in next 24 hours

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 04: The Cyclone Storm Fani has weakened into Deep Depression and is likely to weaken gradually and would move further northeastwards. Meanwhile, let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar on May 5.

Bengaluru:

In the next 24 hours, weather would be hot and humid with chances of light rain in parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Several areas in the city are likely to get witness mostly sunny weather in the next 24 hours. For a night game, the weather seems to be good enough in Bengaluru. While the temperatures in the morning are in the mid-thirties, it will cool down as the evening progresses. The temperature will be 30°C when the match begins and it cools down as the evening progresses. Unlike the last game, there is no chance of rain this time around as per the forecast by Accuweather. The humidity isn't high either and conditions should be enjoyable for batting.

Delhi:

Friday came as a relief for Delhi with some gusty winds and light rains witnessed during evening. This was a much-needed relief from the scorching heat and dry weather. As per Skymet weather, due to the flow of humid winds from the Bay of Bengal, humidity levels these rains were due to a combination of Western Disturbance in the North along with the influence of Cyclone Fani in the East. For the next two days dry and hot weather will prevail over Delhi and its adjoining areas. Mornings will be comfortable with temperatures being recorded close to 23°C. Weather will continue to remain windy for the next few days. The next rainy spell seems far off for Delhi, as the next one week is going to be hot.

Jharkhand and Bihar:

Due to Cyclone Fani, last night most parts of South Jharkhand experienced heavy to very heavy rains with very strong winds/squalls reaching 60-70 kmph. Currently, Cyclone Fani has weakened and is lying over extreme northwest of Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal as a Deep Depression. The system is likely to move further towards northeast and would weaken gradually. As per Skymet weather, May 5 onward, most parts of Bihar would see normal pattern of wind flow. Hence, gradual rise in temperatures are expected. Jharkhand would see dry weather conditions with rise in temperature from today itself. There is possibility of light thunderstorm activity on May 5 due to the remnants of Cyclone Fani.

West Bengal:

The Lok Sabha Elections for Hooghly, Howrah and North 24 Parganas are scheduled for Monday. The district authorities of these places are spending anxious moments as they are perceiving that Cyclone Fani might cast a shadow on last minute poll preparations. As per Skymet weather, at the time of landfall, Cyclone Fani was classified as an extremely severe cyclonic storm with winds of 180-190 kmph with gusts to 200 kmph. It has since been downgraded to a Depression and is expected to further weaken over the coming hours as the system remains over land. However, dangerous impacts still persist. As per the Coast Guard Radar recording, on hitting West Bengal the wind speed was 60-70 kmph gusting to 90 kmph.

Odisha:

After being hit by the Extremely Severe Cyclone Fani and facing a huge loss to life and property, the coastal state of Odisha is now going to experience some relief in terms of weather. As per Skymet weather, over the next 24 hours, normal pattern of winds are likely to blow which will gradually lead to rise in temperatures and humid weather along the coastal stations. In the coming week as well, the weather pattern is likely to sustain. Day temperatures might be recorded to the tune of 40°C. Weather will remain mainly humid during this time. Some isolated rain activity cannot be ruled out in the coastal stations.

Mumbai:

In the recent days, the state of Maharashtra has been observing above normal maximums with severe heat wave conditions. The city of Pune recorded a sizzling 42.9℃ on April 28, breaking its record of last 36 years. However, the weather of the state has undergone a major change in the last 48 hours. According to Skymet weather, due to this system, light rain is expected in few parts of North Konkan and Goa, including Mumbai during next 48 hours. The sky will remain partly cloudy over Ratnagiri and Harnai, while some thunderclouds may be observed in pockets.

Northeast:

It's been raining over Northeast India since the last one week now. Most parts of Northeast India have been receiving light to moderate rain activities. Heavy rains were also witnessed at one or two places. As per Skymet weather, a significant increase in rain activities over Northeastern parts of the country during the next 24 to 48 hours. The duo states of Assam and Meghalaya may receive heavy to very heavy rains. Other northeastern states will also receive good rains. By May 6, Fani would be seen as a feeble system only and would also move away by that time. As a result, weather would started clearing up but one or two spells cannot be ruled out.