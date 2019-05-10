  • search
    Weather forecast: Despite light rains in Chennai, temperatures to soar above 40'C

    New Delhi, May 10: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Maharashtra and Chennai on May 11.

    Weather forecast: Despite light rains in Chennai, temperatures to soar above 40C

    Bengaluru:

    The residents of Bengaluru have been witnessing dry weather ever since April 7 when heavy rains lashed parts of the city uprooting trees, disrupting traffic and waterlogging in various parts of the city. As per Skymet weather, rains will pick up May 12 onward, and will continue until May 16 wherein good showers along with thunderstorms, strong winds and lightning strikes will be seen. This particular rain episode will be prolonged and widespread. Meanwhile, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy held a meeting with BBMP, BDA, Bescom and BWSSB officials about monsoon preparedness in Bangalore.

    Delhi:

    The National Capital Region like Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad witnessed last pre-Monsoon rains on May 3. Since then the weather has been dry and the day temperature has been settling above normal. As per Skymet weather, isolated dust storm activities are expected to commence over Delhi and its adjoining areas by May 11, and continue till May 12. These activities will be during late afternoon or evening hours and will be at few places only. However, between May 13-16, the intensity of dust storm would increase and might cover many parts of Delhi and NCR.

    Weather forecast: Heat wave to abate soon in wake of pre-monsoon rains

    Maharashtra:

    Maharashtra are experiencing maximum settling around 44℃, which is above normal. According to Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, parts of Maharashtra, particularly, Vidarbha and Marathwada will see relief from prolonged heat wave conditions. This will occur as a result of a Trough, which is presently extending in the lower levels from Jharkhand up to Karnataka across Vidarbha and Marathwada.

    Chennai:

    Chennai weather has been getting hotter since the last four days or so. In fact, temperatures have been settling above the 40-degree mark. As per weathermen at Skymet, Chennai weather is expected to follow a similar track and no relief is likely in the coming days. Despite these light rains in Chennai, temperatures over the state capital will continue to settle above 40 degrees Celsius. The normal maximum temperature for Chennai settles at 37 degrees Celsius in May and it is not unusual for maximums surpass 40 degrees on a couple of occasions.

    Story first published: Friday, May 10, 2019, 17:53 [IST]
