Weather forecast: Delhi rains to take backseat after 24 hours

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 16: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh on May 17.

Bengaluru:

May is the most intense pre-Monsoon month for the city of Bengaluru. In fact, the second half of May is quite active rather than the fist half. Its been raining over Bengaluru since the last 4 days now. It is due to the trough in the Peninsular region which is also a semi-permanent feature. As per Skymet weather, Rains will pick up over the city from May 21, onward. By virtue of its location, as Bengaluru is a plateau region, its more prone to weather activities. Bengaluru is recording above normal temperatures, close to 35°C and has even crossed the 36-degree mark in the recent days.

Delhi:

On and off Delhi rains have been lashing the city and the NCR region for the past two to three days. The temperatures which were settling in the lower 40s have come down in the 30s. As per Skymet weather agency, On and off rains may continue over Delhi and the NCR region for another 48 hours. Thereafter, the Western Disturbance and its induced system which were causing rains will start to move towards the east or fade away. Dry weather thereafter may persist for at least four to five days, and temperatures may settle at around 40 degrees by May 20 and 21.

Rajasthan:

Since last one week or so many parts of Rajasthan are observing dust storm and thundershower activities with isolated hailstorms. The reason for such a weather is the movement of successive Western Disturbances across Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. As per Skymet weather, rains and thundershower activities accompanied with isolated dust storm to continue till May 18. Thereafter the intensity will decrease but isolated dust storm might be observed on May 19 as well.

Andhra Pradesh:

During the pre-Monsoon season, Rayalaseema has witnessed very less rain and the deficiency stands at 49%. While, on the other hand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh is receiving on and off light rains with occasional moderate showers and still the deficiency stands at 33%. As per Skymet weather, for next 24 hours, there may be a few good spells of rain over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and scattered activities over Rayalaseema. These activities will be in wake of a trough extending from Bihar to Tamil Nadu. Also, humid winds from the Bay of Bengal across Telangana are also feeding moisture to Andhra Pradesh.