Weather forecast for Dec 29: Severe cold wave at a few places very likely over Punjab, Rajasthan

India

New Delhi, Dec 27: Here is the weather forecast for Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai , Kerala Andhra on December 28.

According to Skymet weather, During the next 24 hours, scattered light to moderate rain and snow may occur over Arunachal Pradesh.

Also, isolated rain will occur over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Coastal Andhra Pradesh as well as over few places of Interior Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep.

Cold wave conditions at many places with Severe cold wave conditions at a few places very likely over Punjab and north Rajasthan; Cold wave conditions at many places over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Cold Wave conditions at isolated places over Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, north Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat State.

Ground frost conditions at isolated places very likely over Punjab, north Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Dense Fog likely at isolated places over Punjab, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and SubHimalayan West Bengal