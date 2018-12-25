Weather forecast for Dec 26: Delhi temperature may dip around 3 degrees Celsius

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 25: Here is the weather forecast for Delhi, Mumbai and Srinagar on December 26.

    New Delhi:

    Minimum temperature will see a decrease once again resulting in chilly nights. By December 27 and 28, Delhi may record a temperature around 3 degrees Celsius resulting in biting cold conditions, according to Skymet weather.  The city was covered under a blanket of thick fog on Tuesday. Flights were delayed to quite an extent. In fact, for about an hour, all flights departing from Delhi and the NCR region were pit on a hold.

    Srinagar:

    Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' the harshest period of winter when chances of snowfall are maximum and the temperature drops considerably.'Chillai-Kalan' ends on January 31, but the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir.

    Tamil Nadu:

    According to Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, scattered light rains are expected over South Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Lakshadweep and South Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Light rain and snowfall are likely over higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh. Dry weather would prevail over rest of the country.

    (With PTI inputs)

    weather winter temparature mumbai new delhi

