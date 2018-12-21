Weather forecast for Dec 22: Heavy rains over South TN, Cold wave continue to grip Delhi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 21: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Kerala and Chennai on December 22.

New Delhi

Currently, a cold spell is active over North-West India and the adjoining geography, an India Met Department (IMD) update said on Thursday, with no movement of western disturbance forecast for the next 4-5 days.

In the plains of the country, winds will become very light and would change into easterly/south-easterly light winds. Thus, minimum temperatures will rise gradually across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan, bringing in respite from the cold wave conditions that are likely to abate soon.

Talking about pollution, the Air Quality over Delhi-NCR has deteriorated once again. The levels will maintain in 'very poor' zone with increased intensity.

Chennai

Meanwhile, in the South, a sea-based circulation (trough of low) approaching the peninsular India (initially the Tamil Nadu coast) may trigger rainfall of varying intensity from Saturday to Monday.

In wake of these systems, rainfall is likely to begin in parts of Tamil Nadu coast anytime today. South coastal stations like Tiruchirappalli, Tuticorin and Pamban may receive moderate with isolated heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours. Cities like Chennai, Puducherry, Cuddalore and Kanyakumari are likely to receive rains, although the rain intensity will remain light.

Gradually, the interior parts of Tamil Nadu will be observing light rains as well. This rainfall activity is expected to continue for the next 48 hours.

The next few days will bring along a rise in the minimum temperatures. However, a drop in day temperatures is expected. Moderate gusty winds are expected along the coastal areas.

Bengaluru, Kerala

Apart from this, Few parts of South Andhra Pradesh, South Karnataka and Kerala will also see light rains during next 24 hours. Whereas, Telangana and North Karnataka will remain dry with rise in temperatures.