Weather forecast for Dec 2: Rain likely in Hyderabad in next 24 hours

New Delhi, Dec 1: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram on December 2.

Bengaluru

The city of Bengaluru has received three spells of rain in the month of November, one was between November 1 and 3, another on 14 and 15 and thereafter the third one on November 21 and 23. As per Skymet Weather, light rain is possible between December 4 and 5.

Delhi:

The pollution levels are still very grim over Delhi and NCR. Although, there is a marginal improvement in air quality most of the places still have pollution levels falling in the category of 'very poor' to 'poor'. As per Skymetweather, marginal improvement in coming 24 hours due to the continuation of persistent north-westerlies. Levels will continue to remain in 'very poor' to 'poor' category and can touch 'severe' zone at isolated places

Chennai:

Subdued rainfall activity continued over most parts of Tamil Nadu during the last 24 hours. Rain and thundershower were observed mainly along the coast and Southern parts of the state. As per Skymet weather, Rainfall will enhance as the fresh easterly wave is expected to arrive by 3 December. The rain activities will regain strength from the evening of December 3 for the next few days.

Thiruvananthapuram:

The state of Kerala is the best-performing state after Jammu and Kashmir in terms of rainfall activity for this season. As per Skymet weather, scattered light rains are expected to continue over Kerala during the next 24 hours.

Hyderabad:

Presently, Northeasterly winds are prevailing along the coast of Andhra Pradesh. Also, easterly winds are blowing over the interior parts of both the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. As per Skymet weather, a fresh easterly wave is likely to affect coastal parts of Andhra Pradesh around the evening of December 3 and may bring the much-awaited rain activities after a long-prevailing dry spell. During the next 24 hours, no significant weather activity here.