Weather forecast for Dec 18: Cyclone Phethai to trigger heavy rain as it moves toward Odisha

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 17: The Cyclonic Storm Phethai made landfall over Andhra Coast, between Kakinada and Narsapur. Along with this, squally winds to the tune of 70 kmph to 90 kmph have been blowing all along the coast. Heavy to very heavy rains along with few spells of extremely heavy rains can be expected over parts of Andhra Pradesh during the next 12 hours. Here is the weather forecast for Bhubaneswar, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai on December 18.

Bhubaneswar:

As per Skymet Weather, Severe Cyclonic Storm Phethai has been affecting the state of Odisha since the last two days. In fact, during the last 24 hours, light to moderate rains with one or two heavy spells were witnessed over parts of Odisha especially the southern districts. At present, the Cyclonic Storm has made its landfall crossing Andhra Pradesh Coast and further it is likely to move across the entire state of Odisha. As per Skymet weather, rains to continue for the next two days with varied intensity, as after 24 hours when the system will move away it will continue to give good rains over adjoining state of West Bengal.

Delhi:

Residents of the national capital woke up to a foggy morning on Monday with the minimum temperature touching 6.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average. The city should brace for colder days ahead as minimum temperature is likely to drop to 6 degrees Celsius by the middle of the week, officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The drop in minimum temperature is attributed to the cold westerly winds and snowfall in northwest India. Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category on Sunday. The air quality is expected to improve marginally with the surface wind speed picking up but it will continue to remain poor over the next few days, said government agencies.

Chennai:

Cyclone Phethai is likely to miss Chennai in Tamil Nadi as it has started moving towards Odisha, a weather forecast by Skymey Weather suggested. Chennai is likely to experience moderate rainfall in some places, said the weather forecast but chances of heavy rains in the Tamil Nadu capital are bleak. However, the city is likely to experience a drop in temperature well below 30 degree Celsius due to the squally winds caused by Cyclone Phethai. As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, Light rains are expected over North Tamil Nadu, northeastern states and Bihar.

Hyderabad:

As Cyclone Phethai made landfall near the coast, rains of varying intensity have started lashing several parts of Andhra Pradesh as well as Telangana. As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, we would see widespread rain and thundershowers across the state. Moderate to heavy rains are likely over Khammam and Bhadrachalam, while light showers with few moderate rainy spells over Hyderabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda and Nalgonda.